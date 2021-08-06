Alleged Infractions: Senate Orders BPE to Refund N8.7bn Into Consolidated Revenue Fund

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate has directed the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to refund N8.7 billion into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) over alleged financial infractions committed by the agency between 2014 and 2015.

This was sequel to the adoption of the 2015 Auditor-General of the Federation’s (AuGF) report that indicted the BPE which was presented at plenary recently before the Red Chamber went on vacation by the Chairman of the Senate committee on Public Accounts, Senator Mathew Urhoghide.

The upper legislative chamber had on the strength of queries issued the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) by the AuGF and upheld by the committee directed the former to remit the said sum into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) .

The BPE ,as alleged by the 2015 Audit Report, sustained by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts and adopted by the Red Chamber was reported to have committed series of financial infractions between 2014 and 2015 financial years, to the tune of N8, 757, 353, 089.09 billion in violation of several extant rules of financial regulations.

One of such violations was the alleged non – remittance of N4, 736, 932, 467.67 billion dividends received on Federal Government Holdings which BPE failed to remit to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

Although BPE in its response to the query, said all dividends received on Federal Government Holdings in the year under review totalling N6, 819, 388, 791.00 billion were transferred to Treasury Single Account (TSA) in September 2015, but the Senate faulted the submission for lack of documentary evidence to back it.

The Audit report adopted by the Senate reads: “The Committee observed that there was no evidence provided by BPE to show that the dividend was remitted to TSA

“Consequently, the Committee recommends that the Bureau remit the sum of N4, 736, 932, 467. 67billion to the CRF, evidence of which must be submitted to Auditor General of the Federation and Senate Public Accounts Committee”.

In another query to the BPE sustained and adopted by the Senate, it was accused of diversion of N2.5billion proceeds of PHCN from Access and FCMB banks to now liquated Aso Savings and Loans for financing of Staff Housing Scheme, contrary to financial regulation 3205.

The query and Senate’s resolution read: “Unauthorised transfer of N2.5billion representing PHCN proceeds in Access Bank and FCMB Accounts were diverted to ASO Savings and Loans Plc, as a condition precedent to the Staff Cooperative Mortgage, contrary to Financial Regulation 3205.

“The committee observed that there was no approval from Debt Management Office ( DMO) for the Bureau to secure loan from ASO Savings just as it was also observed that there was collusion between ASO Savings and BPE.

“Consequently, the sum of N2.5 billion with all accrued interest be remitted to the CRF by BPE with evidence of remittance forwarded to the Auditor General of the Federation and Senate Public Accounts Committee.

“All officers involved in the transaction should be surcharged for the loss of government revenue in line with Financial Regulations 3106 and 3115”.

The BPE in the adopted 2015 AuGF report, was also accused of non – remittance of N1, 135, 139, 199.77 billion earned interest on fixed deposit in various commercial banks.

The N1.135 billion interest as explained in the query and adopted report, was from N19, 774, 272, 998.55 billion deposited in various commercial banks.

The Bureau management in its response, however, posited that the said sum was used to settle PHCN Staff severance benefits.

But the Committee in its report, accused the Bureau of breaching Financial Regulations and recommended the remittance of the N1.135billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The report states: “The Committee recommends that the Bureau pay the sum of N1, 135, 139, 199.77 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund, in accordance with relevant Financial Regulations and submit evidence of remittance to the Auditor General of the Federation and Senate Public Accounts Committee”,

Also included in the query and adopted by the Senate , was the alleged non remittance of N387, 771, 741.82 million incidental taxes to the Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS) by BPE from the mandatory 10% WHT collected as service charge from different investors in the year under review.

The report states : “The Committee observed that WHT totalling N387, 771,741.82million , was not paid to FIRS despite BPE’s promise 5 years ago that all incidental taxes shall be deducted and remitted to FIRS.

“The Committee therefore recommends that the sum of N387, 771, 741.82million be remitted into the CRF by the Bureau and evidence of remittance submitted to the Auditor – General for Federation and Senate Public Accounts Committee”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

