AbdulRazaq, Uwais List Challenges, Prospects at Kwara Education Summit

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said that his administration has moved basic education from the near collapse state in 2019 with investments in infrastructure, recruitment of good teachers, and reinvigoration of the monitoring system in the schools.

Speaking at the Kwara Education Summit in Ilorin, the state capital, Thursday, the governor stated that: “Kwara State has the highest number of basic schools in the whole of North-central. Kwara State has the least number of out-of-school children in the North-central zone of Nigeria.”

He said the summit was called to analyse the current state of education in the state and develop actionable plan to build a new generation of leaders who can hold their own anywhere in the world.

“Kwara State is one of those states that are investing more than 20% of its budget in education.

“Kwara State is one of those states that is coming up from behind in accessing all the funding in UBEC and is now investing in infrastructure and learning materials.

“All these things do not come by accident. That is what is called leadership. That is what we need at all levels in the state. That is why the governor brought all of us here to share knowledge and information, to see how we can make things better.”

He said two years down the road, his team were proud to report that the situation has changed, adding that his administration has restored the relationship with key partners after years of blacklist.

According to him, “We have reshaped public perception about teaching by engaging the best minds into the system. Work is ongoing in some 600 basic schools to give our children a befitting learning environment.

“Our goal is to make public schools the first choice for all in terms of the quality and relevance of our infrastructure and teaching staff in the digital age.

“As a show of our commitment to education, we have recently surpassed the UNESCO budgetary threshold of 26%. Even so, it is clear that the government cannot do this alone.

“Already, we are building a legal framework to support our efforts. We now have a bill for a law to establish Kwara State Education Trust Fund. When passed, this fund will supplement the sector’s finance, promote technologies and leapfrog the sector’s development through our Kwara Education Transformation Agenda (KWETA) plan.”

Also speaking at the summit, the World Bank Senior Education Specialist, Dr. Tunde Adekola, commended the government for the initiative and its commitment of more than 25% UNESCO budgetary funding to education.

Adekola called for resuscitating the regime of accountability in the schools, including key performance indicators to measure performance and adherence to rules.

The Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Mariam Uwais, called for collaborative efforts among traditional rulers, civil society organisations, governments and religious scholars in addressing the issue of out-of-school children through facilities in agriculture, sports and creativity sectors.

“The children who are out on the streets without education, without any skill and many of them now going to young adults are the ones easily exposed to violence, to crimes and other forms of abuse.

“This has led the federal government to take decisions on how to support states to curb a lot of these challenges. It is very important for states to lead giving the mandate in the constitution since primary education, primary health care and agriculture fall within their purview. For that reason, it is important for states to take the lead in addressing many of these challenges that these children have,” she said.

The Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Ibrahim Sulaiman, said the present administration has been able to create an enabling environment for education to thrive which is made possible through the resilient effort of Governor AbdulRazaq.

