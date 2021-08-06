1,000 Nigerian Businesses to Benefit from Elev8 Technical Skills Training

Mary Nnah

Elev8 education, Nigeria’s leading technology educational partner and digital skilling academy for businesses and governments, has concluded plans to help to train up to 1000 companies in technology specialised training programmes by 2022 to help businesses reach their full potential.

This announcement comes on the heels of the earlier release of an elev8 report on the path to Nigeria’s knowledge economy, specifically the role of digital transformation and upskilling in driving economic growth.

With this, Elev8 aspires to replicate its success in other countries in order to help transform Nigeria’s business landscape.

Speaking at a media event held at the elev8 education office in Lagos, Country Head, Ashim Egunjobi said, the country is currently recovering from the economic repercussions, and that her company recognises that businesses/companies, both public and private, are also trying to recover.

“As we enter the second half of the year, it’s critical to reflect, strategise, and ensure that businesses employ all available technology tools to scale up their operations in order to fulfil their objectives.

“While information technology drives innovation, and innovation is the path to business success, elev8’s commitment is to help equip IT specialists, business managers, and leaders in over 1000 companies by 2022 to upskill and reskill so that they can comprehend, adapt, and implement these technological advancements and tools in a variety of ways and thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape, thereby increasing the value chain and growing the economy”, Egunjobi said.

She explained further that across the world, businesses across all sectors were accelerating adoption of technology and digitalisation to establish a competitive edge, drive growth and ensure efficiency.

“Nigeria’s workforce has to be technologically educated, trained, and upskilled as the country strives to stay up with the rest of the globe. Failure to do so would be devastating, as our country and industries would be swiftly left behind in today’s global economy.

“Elev8 aims to be a leading global player for mass digital skilling and transformative education initiatives”, she added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

