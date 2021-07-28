Togo’s Agbegnenou Wins Judo Gold for France

Even as Togo is yet to win any medal of any colour at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, her citizen Clarisse Agbegneou became emotional yesterday when she won gold in judo for France.

Agbegneou was taken into the golden score extra period by Slovenia’s Tina Trstenjak then scored a waza-ari to win her first Olympic gold medal.

Competing in the −63 kg weight division, Agbegneou won the European title in 2013, the world title in 2014, an Olympic silver medal in Rio 2016 before capping it with the gold medal yesterday.

She was born to Togolese parents and holds a dual citizenship with strong ties to both countries.

Togo’s President, Faure Gnassingbe, personally congratulated her after she won the World Championship title in 2014.

Also yesterday, Canada’s Catherine Beachemin-Pinard won her country’s second judo bronze, while Maria Centracchio of Italy also clinched bronze.

