Tizeti to Convene Tech summit on Future of Technology

Sunday Ehigiator

In line with its commitment to widening digital inclusion for Africa with affordable broadband connectivity to the continent’s underserved populations, Tizeti, West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet service provider is set to hold the maiden edition of its futuristic Tizeti NeXTGEN conference themed, “The future of Digital is Here.”

The event is bid to be attended by Nigeria’s prominent corporate leaders, C-level executives, IT managers, technology startups, and digital thought leaders around the continent.

Speaking ahead of the conference through a statement, Tizeti’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kendall Ananyi said that Tizeti NeXTGEN was a flagship conference focused on discussing the digital environment in Africa and highlighting how digital transformation will empower more Nigerians.

He said the conference would also stimulate economic activities, provide a foundation for a robust and thriving ecosystem to enable digital leadership for Africa in the 4.0 world and complement the digital efforts of other industry stakeholders in driving investment promotion and building a robust technology ecosystem in Nigeria, and Africa.

Ananyi equally noted that “the maiden edition will feature product launches on Tizeti’s plans around Next Generation Unlimited Wi-Fi, Smart Interactive Voice response systems, and also would expand access to unlimited internet in Africa.”

He said the event which holds on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 12 Noon, will convene hundreds of attendees in a hybrid event and bring together its various partners within the African telecommunications, technology, and business communities to share its ambitions for the future of digital in Africa.

“The event provides an opportunity to network, discover new opportunities and discuss breakthrough trends in the global Telecoms space and tech ecosystem with unique perspectives from C-Level Executives and its partners.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

