Supreme Court Set to Rule on Ondo Guber Poll

By Alex Enumah

The Supreme Court will this afternoon deliver its verdict on the Ondo State governorship election.

Justice Mary Peter-Odili, who presided over a seven-member panel of the apex court, on Wednesday announced that the panel’s decision on the appeal by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, will be delivered by 12 noon today.

The apex court arrived at the decision after taking final arguments from lawyers representing parties in the suit.

The main appeal, filed by Jegede and his party, are challenging the competence of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) sponsorship of Akeredolu for the election.

There are also three cross-appeals by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC and Akeredolu.

Both the Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal had in their separate judgment upheld the election of Akeredolu as Governor of Ondo State.

Details later…

