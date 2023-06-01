Nuclear Agency Seeks Buhari’s Nod to Cut Mining-Related Hazards 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) has presented a report to reduce radiological hazards associated with mining across the country to the Ministry of Mines and Steel and is now awaiting presidential approval.

Director General of the organisation, Dr Yau Idris, presented the report of the joint NNRA and the Ministry’s “Radiological Survey of Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials (NORM)” and “Assessment of Internal Exposure of Miners on the Prevalence of Cancer and other Related Cases in the Country” to the Minister of State, Mines and Steel, Dr. Uche Ogah in Abuja.

Idris noted that when approved, it would further ensure safety of exploration, mining, and milling of radioactive ores as well as other ores associated with the presence of radioactive substances and guarantee the protection of life and health of all users, handlers as well as the public from the harmful effects of ionising radiation.

The Director General, while presenting the report, said exposure to radiological risks in mining and processing ores containing radioactive materials and the attendant danger they pose to the health of miners, populace and the environment remain a source of concern to the government.

He said that the NNRA’s responsibility is to ensure remarkable protection of the public and environment in mining practices and processing of ores in order to avoid cancer.

In his response, Ogah appreciated the NNRA’s efforts in saving lives especially as it concerns the mining sector.

He assured the management of the NNRA of his unflinching support at reducing mining hazards in the country, assuring that he will present the report to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.

Meanwhile, the NNRA in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences (ICPC) has inaugurated a nine-man committee to its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU).

The ATCU is an initiative of the ICPC approved by the federal government to serve as an in-house mechanism for corruption prevention within MDAs, in line with global best practices. It is also designed to operate as an autonomous unit to help in the fight against corruption and eliminating of corrupt practices and undertakes periodic sensitisation of staff against corruption.