NOT SO BLEEPING SERIOUS

Australian Kaylee McKeown has won the Olympic 100m backstroke after a very hard year of family sadness and yet the media reports are concentrating on her unfortunately inappropriate response when interviewed. She was asked if she had anything to say to her family and she replied ‘Bleep’ Yeah! Although profanity isn’t appropriate it was probably because there wasn’t enough oxygen or energy left for her brain to think, “That was truly quite a remarkable swim I believe.”

Let’s concentrate on what she got right after four years of hard training rather than a slip of the tongue. Yes, as a champion it is assumed she will be a role model and perfect in all ways but in reality, she is a human being who has achieved a fantastic result. Let her have a bit of fun and celebrate.

Well done, Kaylee.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

