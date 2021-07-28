NLRC Holds Gaming Conference for Lottery Devt

Peter Uzoho

The maiden National Gaming Conference organised by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) for the development and enhancement of lottery business in Nigeria would be held today in Lagos.

The two-day conference is the first of its kind in the history of lottery in Nigeria, and stakeholders in the lottery business will converge in Lagos, the country’s commercial nerve centre, for the event.

The Director-General of NLRC, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, announced the conference yesterday in a statement, saying all the major critical stakeholders in the lottery business had been specially invited to take part in the conference and make concrete contributions towards further development of the lottery business in Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila stated that the conference, which is a product of series of robust developmental activities of the commission, would rigorously examine all the various aspects of the trade, particularly factors militating against its much expected growth, and come up with solutions that would be painstakingly implemented.

According to the statement, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, would open the discussion at the conference, while the Founder of Law Alliance, Yahaya Maikori, is billed to give the keynote address.

Also, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs, Obinna Ogba; Chairman of the House Committee on Sports, Hon. Akin Alabi, and Chairman, Governing Board of NLRC, Alhaji Abdulfatai Ibikunle, would give the legislative and executive perspectives respectively, the statement added.

Since assumption of office, according to the statement, Gbajabiamila has shown uncommon interest and commitment towards improving the lottery industry, making it a major source of revenue for the country, and an industry that would help to combat the unbridled youth unemployment in the country.

