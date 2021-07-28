Man Utd Confirm Agreement with Madrid’s Varane

Manchester United have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign defender Raphael Varane.

It is understood the clubs have agreed an initial fee of £34m, which could rise to £42m, and that Varane, 28, has agreed terms on a four-year contract with the option for another 12 months.

United said the transfer would be completed “subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised”.

Varane, a World Cup winner with France, has made 360 appearances for Real.

“Real Madrid wants to show all its affection to Raphaal Varane and his family and wishes him good luck in this new stage of his professional career,” the club said in a statement.

