Kaduna to Ensure Release of Remaining 83 Baptist School Students

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has promised to ensure the release of 83 students of the Bethel Baptist High School that are still being held in captivity by bandits.

The State’s Commissioner for Education, Dr. Shehu Muhammad, made the promise yesterday and said that the state government would ensure that those students who have been freed would write the ongoing NECO examination.

It should be recalled that bandits invaded the school on July 5 and abducted 121 students. One of the students was later released by the bandits due to ill health while 28 others regained freedom on Saturday while six of the students successfully escaped from captivity.

The commissioner said that the state government has been working with the authorities of the NECO to enable the students to write the exams.

“There are students among them that might have registered for the ongoing NECO’s Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

“The Ministry of Education and the NECO Zonal Office, Kaduna, will ensure that they write their examination at the nearest centre to the students,” Mohammad said.

The commissioner rejoiced over the release of the students and commended the parents and the management of the school for their patience and resilience.

“We also commend all the good people of Kaduna State and security agencies for the significant roles they have been playing to ensure the safe release of these students.

“It is our prayer that the released students put this horrific experience behind as they forge ahead with their lives,’’ the commissioner said.

