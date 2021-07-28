FG Urges States, LGs to Intensify Efforts in Averting Flooding

By Udora Orizu

The Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) has called on the general public, especially the states and local government councils to intensify efforts towards averting flood-related disasters in their domains.

The Director General of the agency, Mr. Clement Nze, who made the call while briefing journalists Wednesday in Abuja, on the update of flood situations in the country, warned that the nation is gradually entering the peak of flooding season.

He stressed that in the light of the above, states, local and the general public should take necessary measures to prevent the ugly flooding menace of the past years.

According to him, some of the measures include clearing of blocked drainage systems and canals, removal of refuse, weeds, water hyacinths and floats on water channels.

He opined that the Town Planning Code of Conduct in the country should be enforced to allow for the construction of houses, and drainage structures as outlined by town planners and constantly freeing the waterways from obstruction and provision of adequate refuse dumping facilities.

Nze also appealed to people living along the waterways and those carrying out socio-economic activities on the flood plains to, as a matter of urgency, relocate to higher grounds.

He disclosed that the agency is monitoring developments on the River Benue sub-basin and in close contact with the Cameroonian authorities regarding flooding scenarios in the upper catchment of the sub-basin.

The DG said: “At this period of the year, impoundment of water into the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon is still in progress. Under normal circumstances, it is usually around the third week of September that the dam reservoir could approach an elevation of 213m. Spillage of water can only take place once the reservoir level approaches 216m. Therefore, no release of water from Lagdo Dam has taken place as at today.

“Nigeria is located within the River Basin which is occupied by nine countries. Therefore, once the upper catchment of the Basin gets flooded, Nigeria should be prepared to experience flooding incident. The period of flooding in these upstream countries is August and September of every year.”

