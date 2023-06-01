FAO Raises Alarm over Difficult Task to Ending Hunger by 2030  

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) has expressed concern that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 might not be met except a holistic and coordinated approach to transform agri-food systems is aggressively deployed.

FAO said agri-food systems are not delivering properly adding that in many parts of the world the systems were not efficient, inclusive and sustainable.

The Director General, FAO, QU Dongyu who stated this at the Pre-Summit of the UN Food Systems Summit, added the situation was made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that around a tenth of the global population up to 811 million people were undernourished last year, stating that the number suggests it would take a tremendous effort for the world to honour its pledge to end hunger by 2030.

The Director-General added, “Critical moment in time” the world faces “the historic task” to transform the agri-food systems and put back on track the achievement of the SDGs.”

“To achieve this ambitious transformation; we need to change policies, mindsets, and business models,” he told participants at the Pre-Summit opening ceremony that saw the participation of dozens of heads of state and government, ministers and other high-level representatives.

Some were present in person while others connected by video.

He said FAO’s contribution to transforming agri-food systems has become a more efficient, inclusive and fit for purpose and is strategically poised to drive many of the changes needed to transform agri-food systems.

He added that FAO’s new strategic framework for the next decade, endorsed last month by the FAO Conference focuses on the transformation to more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems, and hinges the Four Betters – better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life – to leave no one behind. In addition, FAO’s flagship matchmaking Hand-in-Hand Initiative aims to accelerate agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development to eradicate poverty and end hunger.

The Director-General also cited the Food Coalition an initiative conceived in partnership with the government of Italy, and FAO’s Covid-19 Response and Recovery Program which complement the UN agency’s holistic approach.

FAO said it continues to build and strengthen joint efforts across sectors, regions and communities with all stakeholders, adding that together, in solidarity, effectiveness and determination, the set goals would be achieved.

The FAO Director-General also highlighted the crucial role played by young people and described how shortly after taking office in 2019 he launched the FAO Youth Committee and FAO Women’s Committee to increase youth engagement, help empower women and foster their innovative spark, also by reaching out to major youth groups from around the world with the launch of the World Food Forum (WFF).

Speakers at the event included Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – the UN and the Government of Italy are the Pre-Summit co-hosts – the President of Rwanda and Chair of the African Union Development Agency Paul Kagame and, representing Pope Francis, Archbishop Paul Gallagher the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States.