APC Inaugurates Conference Committees, Urges Consensus Arrangement

By Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated Congress committees ahead of the forthcoming Congresses of the party scheduled for Saturday, July 31.

The party also urged the committees to encourage consensus arrangement where possible.

The Secretary of the National Chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Sen. James Akpanudoedehe, who inaugurated the committees on behalf of the Caretaker committee chairman and the Governor of Yobe state, Mala Buni, said the success of this exercise depends so much on the committees.

While the July 31 for the commencement of the Congresses remains sacrosanct, the exercise in Anambra and Zamfara states have beeñ suspended by the leadership of the party.

Akpanudoedehe said, “In continuation of the rebuilding & repositioning processes of our party, our Ward Congresses to produce the Ward Executive Committees and the delegates at that level will take place this Saturday 31st July, 2021, and you’ve been selected to superintendent over that exercise.

“There’s no doubt that, within this room are the; creme de la creme of our party, our first team for any competition. Therefore, I urge you to keep the interest of the party first and foremost within your hearts. The success of this exercise depends so much on you, the unity of our party also depends on the outcome and the outcome essentially depends on your handling of issues and the overall conduct of the exercise.”

The secretary noted that the Caretaker Committee reserves the power to recall the team or any of its members whose conduct is below expectation, afterall, he who hires, can also fire.

“You’ve been urged to encourage consensus arrangements, where possible. Article 20 of our party’s constitution and the guidelines for the congresses shall be your guide,” the Secretary added.

Akpanudoedehe reminded party members that a political party is an organisation of persons who have subscribed to the ideals and rules of the group, and such rules include internal mechanisms for handling and solving disputes, adding that the practice of running to the public space without exploring the internal mechanism of conflict resolutions is not only unhealthy but an affront to the constitution of the party.

