47 Yoruba Nation Protesters Freed

Forty-seven out of the 48 protesters arrested by the Nigerian Police during the Yoruba Nation rally held recently in Lagos State have been released from detention, leaving only one. The protesters were released after meeting their bail conditions.

The Communications Manager for the umbrella body of the Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Mr.

Maxwell Adeleye, confirmed the development.“This is to inform the public that 47 out of the 48 protesters arrested by the Nigerian Police during the Yoruba Nation Rally held July 3, 2021, have been released from detention after meeting their bail conditions,” Adeleye said.

The released protesters are: Olasunkanmi Tanimola, Kabiru Lawanson, Chinemerem Emmanuel, Rasaki Musibau, Lukman Olalade, Olasanmi Oladipupo, Bashiru Shittu, Taofeek Abdusalam, Olamilekan Abata, Abdullahi Sikiru; Tosin Adeleye; Babatunde Lawal, Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde; Oluwafemi Adeleye, Oloye Taiw; Akinbode Sunday,

Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire, Ogundile Dare; Saheed Kareem and Adebayo Waheed.

Only Tunde Bakare is yet to be released. While others were admitted to bail, he was remanded as he had additional charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Lagos State Police Command had arraigned Bakare for the alleged murder of Jumoke Oyeleke, the salesgirl who was killed by a stray bullet during the rally in the state.

