Yoruba Nation Protest: Lagos Police Arraign Alleged Killer of Lady

Police Prosecutor, Mr. Adejoke Adebesin, yesterday told a Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos that Miss Jumoke Oyeleke was allegedly shot by Tajudeen Bakare during the Yoruba Nation rally held on July 3, 2021, at Ojota area of Lagos State.

Bakare is one of the 48 persons, including two women, being arraigned for alleged unlawful protest and killing of a woman.

It was initially alleged that the police killed Oyeleke during shooting at Ojota during the protest. However, the Police denied killing the girl, saying she was killed far away from the scene of the protest.

According to the prosecutor, Bakare drove a Jeep with Registration No. LSR 322 FK and killed the deceased from the window of the car.

The defendants, who allegedly committed the offences at 10 a.m. on July 3, 2021 at Ojota area of Lagos, are jointly facing three counts of conspiracy, unlawful assembly and breach of peace. However, Bakare faces two extra counts of murder and unlawful possession of arms. The defendants all pleaded not guilty.

The offences contravened sections 411, 168(d), 223, 330, 44 (1)(2)(3)(4) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. (Revised)

Section 330 stipulates seven-year imprisonment for the offence of unlawful possession of arms, while Section 223 stipulates the death penalty for the offence of murder.

The prosecutor said that the defendants gathered for a protest that was not permitted to hold and began to

disturb the peace of the neighbourhood.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the 47 defendants to N300,000 bail each with two sureties in like sum. But Bakare, who is facing murder charge, was taken to a correctional centre while awaiting legal advice from Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

The magistrate directed that both sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of three years of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

According to her, one of the sureties must be either a cultural, religious, or traditional leader in the court’s jurisdiction and both sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Number to the court. The case has been adjourned until August 16 for mention or review of remand.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Communications Manager, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, yesterday said the 48 protesters were charged “for unlawful assembly, unlawful society and conducts likely to cause breach of public peace.”

The statement explained that Bakare (the popular Ogboni Chief) was charged by the Police for the murder of a Satchet Water Hawker, Jumoke Oyeleke, killed by a stray bullet during the protest.

“The bail granted to all the protesters was upheld by the Court but that of Bakare was revoked. The Court refers Bakare’s case to the Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP) for further advice,” the statement said.

