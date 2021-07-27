Kano Assembly Ignores Court Order, Asks Police to Arrest Chairman of Anti-Corruption Agency

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly, yesterday, recommended immediate arrest of the suspended Chairman of Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Mr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gada.

Besides, the assembly asked Governor of Kano State, Mr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to sack Rimin-Gada as Chairman of the commission as provided in Section 6 of the commission’s Act which empowered the assembly to recommend the removal of the head of the agency.

The lawmakers’ action came few days after Justice Sanusi Ado Ma’aji granted Rimin-Gado exparte order, which restrained the assembly and three other defendants from investigating him.

But contrary to the court injunction, the Chairman of the House of Assembly’s ad hoc committee instituted to investigate the embattled Rimin-Gada.

The committee recom-mended the prosecution of Rimin-Gada’s prosecution and investigation of financial activities of the Anti-Corruption Commission since 2015.

