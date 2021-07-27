CDN Oil Hails Distributors, Assures of Sustained Returns on Investment

Ugo Aliogo

CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited has commended its distributors and loyal customers nationwide for believing in the brand and displaying an unwavering commitment towards positioning its products as a household name for quality engine oil in the country.

Speaking in Lagos at event tohonour deserving distributors, Managing Director, CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited, Dr. Chukwuka Nwokolo, said the robust relationship between the company and its distributors has ensured a steady growth of the firm and further placed it as the leading marketer for efficient and quality oil and lubricants in Nigeria.

Commending the distributors for their exemplary contributions in building the CDN Oil brand, Nwokolo promised a brighter future for the firm and its distributors, assuring them of value and sustained return on investments.

According to him, “As a company that is people-centric, we want to use this opportunity to appreciate our esteemed distributors and investors for their unalloyed commitment and robust partnership towards the growth of the CDN Oil brand in these past 18 months, because without you, there is definitely no us.

“Your continuous patronage and partnership overtime demonstrates your confidence in our brand. You have remained the face and voice of the company across the country, placing our products as a household name for efficient and quality engine oil in the country.”

Continuing, Nwokolo noted, “We have become a stronger and dominant engine oil and lubricants brand in all states where our products are available through their dogged and persistent efforts; we are delighted to have you as our distributors and partners through the thick and thin.

“As we strive for further expansion, we reaffirm our resolve to continue to give you value for your money and maintain the confidence and trust reposed on us by you and our numerous customers across the country.

“With great hope of a better future with you in the coming years, we will leverage on your network and the confidence reposed on us to penetrate new markets and expand our horizon, thereby ensuring increasing returns on your investments and the sustainable growth of our brand,” he assured.

