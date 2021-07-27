APC Women Leader Assures Market Women of Inclusiveness

The National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Representative, Hon Stella Okotete, yesterday interacted with market women from the six geo-political zones and assured them of the party’s plan to further include them in the stream of things aimed at improving their wellbeing.

The traders who numbered over 300, where quoted in a statement to be elated at the opportunity given to them by the women leader as they took turns to express their challenges and the way forward for them and their businesses.

Okotete reminded them that the meeting was an expression of love for Nigeria’s unity, expression of love for their fellow women and for themselves and especially for those who were not physically present.

While reminding them that women are most affected by insecurity and insurgency in the land she urged them to pray for a united Nigeria for the sake of their children and the unborn ones.

“Our gathering here today is because of all of you and those market women who are not here today. I am here to listen to you and whatever you tell me here will form part of APC manifestoes in 2023. Let no one decieve you. APC is here to stay. Now is the time to plant so that in 2023, we will harvest. I will ensure that your needs are captured. APC Government ensured feeding program for our children, Tradermoni for market women, social works and other skill acquisition programmes. We will continue to lobby and negotiate for more seats and Empowerment for all of you so you can have a secured future,” she said.

She hinted that there would be a market women financial training going forward.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

