Video: IPOB Restricts Movement in Onitsha, Nnewi as Kanu’s Trial Begins

Markets, shops closed

By David-Chyddy Eleke

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has blocked road into and out of the commercial city of Onitsha and the industrial town of Nnewi, forcing residents and visitors to stay at home in honour of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is being arraigned in Abuja today.

Sources in Onitsha said youths suspected to be members of IPOB made bonfire in most streets in Onitsha, while also forcing vehicles entering the city to turn back.

Nnamdi Kanu is expected to be in court Monday morning for commencement of trial, after he fled the country three years ago

Kanu qas rearrested in Kenya in June through the aid of Interpol and extradited to Nigeria to face trial.

Video circulating on the social media showed that shops, markets and offices were locked in Onitsha, while streets were deserted.

In Nnewi, THISDAY gathered that youths suspected to be IPOB members were smashing windscreens of vehicles which attempted to enter the city.

A trader in Onitsha Main Market, Mr Lizinus Eze, said, “We heard it yesterday as a rumour that there will not be market today, but this morning we found out that people were making bonfire everywhere in the city. Nobody has spoken to us about what is happening, but we learnt that it is IPOB that is trying to force people to stay at home in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu who is appearing in court today.”

In Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, THISDAY reporter who moved round the town found that commercial activities were going on without hitches.

Police Public Relations Officer for Anambra State Police Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, was not available for reaction as at the time of filing this report.

Watch video of Bonfire on the streets of Onitsha

