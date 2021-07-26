Tension in FCT as IPOB’s Leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Resumes Today

•As security operatives takes over roads linking Federal High Court

Alex Enumah in Abuja

There is palpable tension in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as the trial of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu resumed today at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu had in 2017 jumped bail and escaped out of Nigeria after a contingent of the Nigerian Army attacked his family house in Afaruku in Abia State in September 2017.

The pro-Biafra secessionist agitator and three others were standing trial on a six count criminal charge bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony amongst others before his escaped from the country.

However following his re-arrest and repatriation to the country late June, trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako had fixed July 26 for continuation of his trial.

Owing to the importance of the trial and the spate of violence attributed to supporters of IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN), security has been beefed up in and around the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu, since his extradition to Nigeria has been in the custody of the Department of State Service ( DSS), who are expected to produce him in court today, in addition to scores of Mobile Police officers that normally appear in court in such high profile cases.

While the government has warned that people who have no business in court that day should stay away, extra security measures have also been put in place to avoid possible security breach, considering the large turnout of IPOB supporters who usually throng to the premises of the Federal High Court each time Kanu’s case came up.

Besides all roads linking the Federal High Court, are to be barricade to on Monday to prevent any disturbances during the trial.

An unverified memo on security alert stated that, ” All roads leading to the Federal H/Court, Central Area, will be blocked tomorrow 26/07/21.

“This follows the commencement of the trial of proscribed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

“Employees are advised to seek alternative routes, exercise caution”.

Justice Nyako had adjourned Kanu’s trial in absentia to October but had to bring it forward following his re-arrest and extradition.

The judge had in 2019 issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the secessionist agitator, after revoking Kanu’s bail.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

