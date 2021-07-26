Tambuwal: PDP has Solution to Nigeria’s Problems

Party will bounce back in 2023

By Segun Awofadeji

The Sokoto State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said that the party has the solution to all the myriad of problems bedevilling the country, adding that the PDP will bounce back in the 2023 general election.

Speaking at the Government House, Bauchi on Sunday during a reception for PDP governors, by the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir, Tambuwal, who spoke through Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, said the developmental projects embarked upon by the PDP governors will speak and campaign for the PDP in the 2023 elections.

Governor Tambuwal, who said that the country is in a very sorry state and plagued with challenges ranging from insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, unemployment and poverty, amongst other social vices, pointed out that the PDP has what it takes to deliver Nigeria from its problems.

According to him, “We have no hope except in PDP. We will live in the PDP and salvage whatever the country is left off when we regain power in 2023. If you look around, all the PDP states are where there is work ongoing and I am sure, I am speaking the fact and minds of many Nigerians. Those who are running and leaving PDP to where their sins are forgiven, so if you are a bad and corrupt man, come over to APC where your sins are forgiven.

“We do not agree and believe in intimidation, we will remain in PDP, we capture the power, change and improve Nigeria. Those who said that they were going to conquer and remove Boko Haram in six months, it is now six years and they are still there, they cannot do it. It is getting worse, it is now several Boko’s, not one Boko Haram. It is now herdsmen Boko Haram, herdsmen Haram.

“I assure that we will do it again, give us the mandate, we are all coming back in 2023. We assure you that this time for real that in six months, we will change the terrain, we will change the narratives, we will make Nigerians happy again.”

Welcoming his colleagues, Bauchi State Governor, Governor Mohammed, described PDP as the only united party in the country with a vast experience to move Nigeria to the next level of development.

He said: “PDP is the only party that is united and has the experience to take Nigeria out of the blues, adding the party is getting a lot of support from colleagues in other parts of the country.

“PDP has done it before, we have all the structure that is required and we have the experience from 1999 till date and that is why I must thank our leaders, the governors for bringing this initiative, where we are going from state to state, zone to zone to discuss our problems and challenges and the problem of governance.

“I know there have been a prevalence of defection that is worrying so many people. Those that must go must go. They are either pursuing something or something is pursuing them. So if they go, it may be better off for us. For some of us that you see here, there is no where to go, PDP is the only answer for Nigeria.”

He applauded the PDP governors for deepening democracy and collaboration which he attributed to the successes recorded in their respective states.

While appreciating their support, love and care to both government and people of Bauchi State, he assured the people of his government’s continued commitment and determination to execute policies, programmes and projects to enhance the living condition of his people.

THISDAY checks revealed that the aim of the PDP governors’ meeting in Bauchi State is to deliberate on the ongoing constitution amendment before the National Assembly and the state of democracy in the country as well as discuss the recently passed Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the level of unemployment and the state of the economy, amongst other issues.

In attendance were the PDP governors and the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad, among others.

