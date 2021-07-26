Ondo APC, PDP Bicker over Defection of Members

James Sowole in Akure

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend slammed each other over the defection of some members from the latter to the former.

Some prominent leaders of the PDP and their supporters, who at the weekend defected to the APC, mocked their former party, just as leaders of their new party described the party (APC) as the only one with ideology.

The defectors were led by the former National Youth Leader of the PDP and former Chairman of Ose Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Dennis Alonge-Niyi; former Chairman of Akoko South-East LGA, Akin Aibinuomo, and former Financier and leader of the PDP in Irele LGA, Prince Thompson Atayase.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Alonge-Niyi said they were attracted to the party (APC) by the “outstanding achievements of the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,” noting that they have no hope in the case instituted by the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, against the reelection of Akeredolu.

Commending the achievements of Akeredolu’, Alonge -Niyi said: “We see your agenda as one that unites the people of Ondo State. You have a general agenda for the overall well-being of the people of the state. I mentioned the quality of your work in the state as our attestation to the quality of your leadership.

“You know where we are coming from. And that’s the PDP. It has raised some of us from the state to national level. It is unfortunate that today, vulture has taken over the party. We have looked round and the redemption is not coming so soon. There is no hope in the case being pursued by Jegede in court. With the type of intimidating achievements you have recorded in Ondo State. Our hope is not in the tribunal, our hope is in you.”

The acting state Chairman, of the party, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, who received the defectors and handed them over to the governor, said APC is the only party in the state that has ideology that any party can boast of, stressing that with Akeredolu as the leader of the party, the fortune of the state has been turned around for good.

While commending the defectors for their bold move, Akeredolu assured them that they would be fully integrated into the party, maintaining that the party has the ability to accommodate everyone willing to join the party.

Meanwhile, the PDP, not pleased with actions of the defectors, in a statement signed by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Peretei Ikantu, described the leader of the detectors, Alonge-Niyi, as a liability to the party.

According to Peretei, “Alonge- Niyi was suffering from hangover of defeat.”

Peretei said utterances of the defector after he was defeated by the incumbent state chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Fatai Adams, showed that he was no longer a member of the PDP.

“As far as the PDP is concerned, Alonge-Niyi had exited the party since 2020 on the strength of his anti-party activities.

“It is apparent that he still suffers from the hang-over of his miserable loss during the state congress. His remarks on the leadership of the party in the states are comment from a frustrated person,” Peretei said.

