President Muhammadu Buhari Monday signed the N982,729,695,343 Supplementary Budget passed by the National Assembly.

At the signing at the State House Abuja were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, among others.

See photos

