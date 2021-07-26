Golf: Preparations for 2021 Nigeria Cup Gather Momentum

As preparation for this year’s edition of the annual Nigeria Cup gathers momentum, there are indications that the competition will be as interesting as ever.

Already, an organising committee headed by the Chief Executive Officer of CMCL Golf Tours Limited, Frank Igbene has been put in place. The committee is saddled with the task of raising funds and executing plans for the weeklong competition.

The Nigeria Cup is an annual event put in place by the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 to celebrate the nations Independence anniversary. Since its debut in 1997, the event has held consistently until 2020, when it was suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, this year’s edition, the organizers say is returning bigger and better.

Apart from the activities which see Staff, Caddies and Professional golfers take to the Course, the Nigeria Cup has also been used as a vehicle to impact on its immediate environment through donations to Orphanage homes and some other charity works.

The Theme for this year’s Nigeria Cup is ‘Tapping Back to the Fairway’ and it will hold from September 28 to October 2nd.

The event will hold with full observance of Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Nigeria Cup pre-qualifying competition has been scheduled to hold on August…28th, at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938.

This year’s Nigeria Cup is the 24th in the series.

