Edo Police Arrest Two Suspected Cultists

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Police Command has arrested two persons suspected to be cultists at the weekend in Benin City, capital of Edo State.

The two suspects whose names were given as Ratmond Imasuen (32) and Precious Ajayi (24) were said to have been arrested at Etiosa community, along the Benin-Sapele Road bypass.

According to a statement by the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Bello Kotongs, the suspects were caught with one pump action gun and some dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Kotongs disclosed that the suspects belonged to one of the deadly cult groups terrorising innocents citizen within Benin City and environ, adding that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Phillip Ogbadu, has reiterated his commitment for a crime free Edo State by directing all area commanders, DPO’s and tactical commanders to intensify visibility within the state with the aim of arresting unrelenting criminal element in the state.

The statement reads: “Today 24/07/2021 at about 10.46 hours, operatives of the Anti-kidnaping and Cyber Crime Unit of Edo State Police Command while on township patrol along Benin-Sepele Road bypass by Etiosa Community intercepted an ash coloured Lexus 330 car with registration number FUG 571 SB with two occupants.

“On the spot search conducted on the vehicle led to the recovery of one pump action gun and some dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The suspects are, one Imasuen Raymond ‘M’ 32 yrs and Precious Ajayi ‘M’ 24 years were subsequently arrested. The suspects also confess to be a member of one of the deadly cult group in Benin City. They will soon be charge to court accordingly.”

