Kanu’s Absence Stalls Alleged Treasonable Felony Trial

The trial of secessionist agitator and self acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at a Federal High Court in Abuja, was on Monday stalled following the failure of the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce him in court for his trial.

Kanu and three others were standing trial on alleged treasonable felony and five other charges.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court in 2017 granted bail to Kanu on health grounds.

However, Kanu jumped his bail in September 2017 after soldiers invaded his family house in Afaruku, Abia State.

His failure to attend his trial forced the court to revoke his bail and issued a warrant for his arrest in 2019.

After Kanu was arrested and extradited to Nigeria, Justice Binta Nyako ordered his remand in DSS custody pending the notification of his lawyer and fixed July 26 for continuation of trial.

When the matter came up for trial, the counsel to the prosecution, Mr M. B. Abubakar, informed the court that the case is for hearing and although the defendant has not yet been produced by the DSS, they are ready to proceed.

He however requested the mind of the court to proceed without a fiat taking into consideration that the court has commenced vacation and Justice Binta Nyako was not one of the vacation judges.

Reacting, Kanu’s lawyer, Mr ifeanyi Ejiofor, informed the court of an application he filed seeking the transfer of Kanu from DSS custody to a correctional centre.

Responding, the trial judge held that the trial of Kanu cannot proceed in the absence of Kanu, having been arrested and brought into the country. The judge insisted that Kanu must physically be brought to court since he is now available to face his trial.

In a short ruling, Justice Nyako ordered that access be given to Kanu’s lawyer to see the defendant.

The court also ordered that the prosecution must produce Kanu in court at the next adjourned date of October 21.

Justice Nyako however stated that if the prosecution is able to get a fiat from the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, the court can reschedule the date for next hearing.

