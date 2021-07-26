Bedmate Unveils Showroom

Hamid Ayodeji

The management of Bedmate furniture has officially unveiled its 8000 square meters Lekki showroom which comprises of various furniture units, including office furniture showroom sections.

The organisation revealed that the initiative was birth from the need to deepen the reach of its consumers, grow employment within the society and also erect a structure that stands out from others within the developing Lekki axis.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director, Bedmate Furniture, David Liu said nineteen years ago the furniture company came into Nigeria as a small investment company with a determination to bring uniqueness to the furniture business in the country.

“Driven by that resolve, we have evolved over the years into creating jobs for over three hundred employees.

“Like the proverbial acorn we have grown into a formidable organisation that boasts of a factory located at Magboro Ogun State, ten branches cut across the the nation which includes four in Lagos, three at Abuja and three at Port harcourt.

“In tandem with our vision, Bedmate furniture has maintained quality products and great customer service since its inception. We attribute this achievement to the strength and ingenuity of our workforce, ”he added.

Liu further said: “This project which started two years ago, comprises of our various furniture units, Sofa and Sofia office furniture showrooms sections, offices furniture for staff.

“It is situated here in the highbrow area of Eti-Osa as a way of bringing our products closer home to our high end clients and a reflection to of our determination to maintain our position as a lead destination of choice in the furniture industry.

On his part, His Royal Majesty, Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla said, “We applaud the economic contribution of Bedmate furniture into our society as this project would be providing employment for several Nigerians.

“This milestone is not merely an achievement to Bedmate furniture, but an achievement for the entire community as a whole.

“Also, I am proud to have such a structure in my community as we know that it is an opportunity for Bedmate furniture to further impact the economic activities of the society while giving back to the society in which it operates.

