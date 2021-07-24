Winco Foam Engages Distributors, Charts Fresh Growth Path

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Indigenous manufacturer of mattresses and pillows, Winco has restated its commitment to standards at its Bi-Annual Mid-Year Distributors meeting that held in Lagos, recently.

At the well-attended meeting, Technical Director of the organisation, Mr. Oluchukwu Okafor expressed appreciation to the distributors for their unflinching support and loyalty, which he said has kept the company going for over four decades.

He added that the company had always placed premium on quality and standards, hence, assured of sound sleep always.

He said, “Sleeping on the right mattress is paramount for proper body alignment, support and relief from pressure points.

“This is why we make our products to fit in to what present day consumers need for quality sleep that will enable them wake up refreshed the following day.”

Okafor added, “Buying a mattress and then a bedframe can be an expensive and stressful experience. Our 2 in 1 Winco Divan Mattress offers a cost efficient bed and mattress bundled in one product, eliminating stress and loss of money. Now your time and money can be spent achieving more.”

The firm also seized the occasion to unveil its business development plans, while assuring distributors of continual business growth of a ‘win-win’ situation.

Marketing Director of Winco, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Okafor who unveiled the plans assured distributors of the company’s full support. He also presented a mouthwatering incentives and rebates structure to them.

The high point of the event was the unveiling of the 2021 Winco Foam Distributors Promo Campaign by the Marketing Director.

“This will see trade partners rewarded with Toyota Corolla, weekend holiday in Africa resort and generating set, amongst others,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the distributors, Managing Director of Andix Interior, John Andrew thanked the management of Winco as he expressed that distributors will continue to do their best to ensure that the brand is repositioned to a place of relevance in the bedding brands landscape in Nigeria.

