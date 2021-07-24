Police Arrest Suspected Killer of Terkula, Senator Suswam’s Elder Brother

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command said yesterday, that it has arrested one Saalumun Waako, a member of the criminal gang responsible for the gruesome killing of Dr. Terkula Suswam, an elder brother to Senator Gabriel Suswam representing Benue North East at the 9th National Assembly.

Dr. Terkula was gruesomely murdered on March 2, 2021 at Ayiin Village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State by unknown gunmen.

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, confirmed the arrest of one of the suspected killers of Terkula while parading 68 other suspected criminals arrested by the police recently across the state.

According to CP Longe, the successful arrest of Waako “is sequel to credible information at the disposal of the Police Command, which indicated that, a group of dare-devil robbers/assassins had concluded plans to strike at some locations within Karu LGA and eliminate their victims in the process.

“They intended carrying out this atrocious act around Uke, Nyanya Gwandara areas and along Keffi-Abuja Express Road. Consequently, the Police Command raised a formidable team of detectives and operational personnel as a proactive step to prevent them from actualising their aim and also arrest these criminal elements.”

The state police commissioner said their tactical strategy paid off on July 2, 2021, at about 1930hrs, when a vehicle conveying the syndicate, comprising seven members, were trailed and blocked at a spot along Keffi- Abuja Road and the suspected occupants of the vehicle namely: (i) Paul Aba (ii) Fredrick James (iii) Tersoo Zugu (iv) Saalumun Waako A.k.A Osama (v) Kenneth Samuel (vi) Simon Achano all males were arrested while the 7th member of the gang escaped.

“Consequently, a thorough search of the suspects’ vehicle and their criminal hide-out was conducted and the following exhibits recovered: Two Berreta Pistols, Three Volkswagen Golf cars which they admitted were bought from the proceeds of their nefarious activities and deployed for criminal activities.

“However, preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the suspects, Saalumun Waako is a member of the criminal gang responsible for the gruesome killing of one Terkula Suswam, said to be an elder brother to Senator Gabriel Suswam, on March 2, 2021 at Ayiin Village, Logo LGA of Benue State.

“The suspect (Saalumun Waako), who has also been on the wanted list of the Benue Police Command for offences ranging from kidnapping, homicide to armed robbery, has however been handed over to Benue State Police Command for further investigation,” the Nasarawa Police Commissioner maintained.

A breakdown of some of the 68 suspected criminals arrested by the Nasarawa State Police Command showed that eight were armed robbers, five kidnappers, 38 cultists, two railway facility vandals, among others.

