LASIEC Yet to Commence Accreditation, Voting

Lagos roads deserted

By Segun James

Most Roads were deserted on Saturday morning in Lagos as residents stayed indoors following the restriction of movement imposed by the state governnent for the local government elections.

Security was also relaxed as men of the state security outfit, Rapid Response Squad, were seen just mobilising for deployment from the state secretariat at 09.30am when THISDAY visited the area.

In Ojodu, Agidingbi Alausa and Sunday Adigun area of Ikeja where the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, votes, LASIEC officials were seen just setting up their tables to commence accreditation.

Details later…

