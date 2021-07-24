Kate Henshaw, Queen of Nollywood at 50

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw looked forward to turning 50. Who wouldn’t be? Especially that such moment calls for deeper reflection and introspection on one’s life journey. At this golden statue, Kate has a lot to be grateful for stepping into the fifth floor on Monday, July 19. At fifty, the screen diva looks nothing like her age in beautiful studio photos which she posted on her Instagram page.

The stunning birthday photos cascade Kate in different shades of smile and laughter which bears her signature looks. To put it simply, ‘fifty and fabulous’ also aptly captures her birthday mood as she exudes her natural feel. Kate in one of her posts said she would never have made it this far in life without the intervention of the almighty God. According to her, “Never would have made it this far without the King of Kings… The laughter and joy in my life testifies of His goodness and mercy over me….. I am highly favoured!!This I know.”

In a different post, the actress said the lord alone is her source as she heartily gave thanks to him. “Kinetic K8 #OluwaIsInvolved. He alone is my source and I am truly thankful!! Where would I be without His mercy??? All that I am and all that I hope for is in God!! Thank you Father….” she wrote.

Kate’s youthful look has always earned her admiration from fans and colleagues, both old and young. On one of such instance the actress had responded to a love letter from a young man. The guy who goes by Hony has been crushing on the actress for years but merely got the boldness to express his feelings not long ago. “I am 30+, have an athletic body, a fitness freak; this makes me already your gym partner, AA, O+, I have Nigerian passport, we can go on bae-cation anytime, I have NIN, no criminal records, no tattoo, I can cook some local dishes.”

Well 50 and 30 the difference is clear. The movie star however responded to Hony, appreciated him for writing the love letter but noted that she does not want a sugar boy. Oops! On this occasion of her birthday, some other person had written: “If you know Kate Henshaw, tell her that (name withheld) likes her die. She looks so good for 50. She actually looks 30. And she works for her body just like she works for her money. Happy birthday, young woman. God bless you immediately.”

While some people are aware that Kate is middle-aged, her pictures and videos make it very hard to believe she has even reached her forties. Kate has been known to religiously dedicate a lot of her time to staying fit and keeping a healthy lifestyle. The actress isn’t one to shy away from paying regular visits to the gym, dancing energetically or getting involved in heavy lifting. Well, all of these have no doubt paid handsomely as she looks nothing like the regular 50-year-old woman.

In fact, media executive, Mo Abudu, had this to say in celebration of Kate: “I am a sucker for excellence and this is why I call @K8henshaw my Inspiration, because of her passion, purpose and consistency of “being”. She has an exercise and fitness regime that I envy with love. Come rain or shine she is at it every single day.”

Other Nigerian stars took to their social media pages to warmly celebrate the popular Nigerian actress, filmmaker and fitness enthusiast.

One of the true queens of Nollywood, Kate also received congratulatory birthday messages from her fans and colleagues in the movie industry. funkejenifaakindele said: “Happy birthday my darling sister.” Anita_okoye said: “Auntie K8!!!!! Happy Happy Birthday Love you loads! You are simply amazing.” stelladamasus said: “Gboleeeeee he le le oooooo. I can’t keep calm. Happy birthday sweetheart. If I look half as good as you at 50 na massive Thanksgiving o. Love you plenty.”

Hailing the screen diva, her friend and colleague, Rita Dominic, took to her Instagram account to post pictures of Kate, describing her as an ‘all-around amazing woman’. Dominic wrote, “Wishing my hot beautiful friend a very happy birthday! You are such a bubbly bunny and an all-around amazing woman and I pray that the rest of your years be filled with every good thing on this earth. May the happiness you find today stay with you forever and a day! Love you lots @k8henshaw. P:S – This is what 50 look.”

Also eulogising the delectable actress, ace actress and filmmaker, Uche Jombo, posted a video of Kate Henshaw and wrote, “I can write a book on the institution called Kate! I have loved her since my first day on a Nollywood set! That’s over two decades of knowing, learning, working and believing in her brand! Timekeeper of sets. A talented queen. Fit4life at 50. WHAT!!!!!

Actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, who fondly describes Henshaw as ‘Kate The Great’, wrote, “Happiest of birthdays to my beautiful, talented and real big sis @k8henshaw on her 50th birthday. #k8dgr8 (as I fondly call her) fitness queen, advocate, leader of the vampire geng!!! Love you loads and wish I was there to celebrate with you but this birthday na all year celebration.”

Praising the actress, Empress Njamah wrote, “To know you is to love you, Katie you are an amazing soul, wonderful personality, never a dull moment with you. You carry people matter for head, my backbone, teacher, sister, and friend of twenty-something years. You have been a sweet soul, @k8henshaw. You already know I love u loads, happy birthday my sweet 16 (like I always call her) 5th floor yet your looks have refused to leave 2nd-floor vampire…Ufanmi of life.” At 50, a consistent workout routine is one of the secrets to her timeless looks. Kate is a gym addict who makes working out seams easy and with a body like hers; you can pretty much wear whatever you like.

From when Henshaw made her debut in 1993 in the movie, “When The Sun Sets”, earning a paltry N35, 000, the famous Nollywood actress, model, television personality, and entrepreneur, has always blown the hearts of many with her talent and peerless interpretation of roles. Prior to becoming an actress, Kate Henshaw worked as a model, featuring in various adverts including a print and television commercials.

In 1993, she participated in her very first audition and got her first role. This, to her surprise, gave her a lead. This was the first time she appeared in a big movie in Nollywood. Even though the role was regarded as not a huge success for her, it actually marked the beginning of her career. Eventually, she grew into a big star that she is now. In 2008 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role for the film, “Stronger Than Pain.”

Born in Cross River State, the oldest of four children, Kate Henshaw was honored by the Nigerian Federal Government with the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011. Her urge to serve had seen the multiple award-winning actress in July 2014, officially unveiled her campaign website as she aspired to represent the Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal constituency under the platform of the People Democratic Party. Although she lost the primary election, Kate was later appointed special adviser by the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, in December 2015.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

