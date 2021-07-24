Group Lauds Senator Orji for Boosting SDGs

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Following the execution of water and health projects in communities across Abia Central Senatorial zone, a coalition of youth leaders has lauded Senator Theodore Orji for giving priority to the basic needs of his constituents.

The group under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), said that by prioritising water and health projects, the Abia Central Senator was giving impetus to efforts aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a statement signed by the President General, Hon. Goodluck Ibem and Secretary, Comrade Kanice Igwe, the group noted that it was impressed to hear that Orji was intervening in solving the problems of water supply in his constituency.

Citing the successful sinking of borehole in Ukome community in Umuahia North local government where all hope of potable water had been lost due to the topography, COSEYL noted that the commitment of the Senator to solve the water problem has paid off to the delight of the people.

“The Coalition so feels delighted at such empathetic gesture of the senator bearing in mind the difficulty posed by the topography and terrain of Ukome landscape which hindered for long this blissful moment that looks now like a dream to the almost forgotten people.

“As we know, water is part of SDGs and plays vital role in sustenance of lives. To be without water, especially, as the world faces the pandemic is to heighten by far the risk of spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the group said.

COSEYL enjoined other political office holders, elective and non-elective, to emulate the Abia Central Senator in attending to the needs of the people with relevant projects thereby confirming him as “a senator who is always near and listening to his constituents.”

The youth leaders said they were also aware of numerous constituency projects and youth empowerment programmes of the former governor, including scholarship scheme which he has sustained for the good of the Abia youths.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

