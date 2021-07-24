Court Jails 10 Pirates 12 Years over Hijacked Vessel

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi yesterday sentenced 10 pirates involved in the 2020 hijack of a merchant vessel, FV HAILUFENG II to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of N200, 000 on each count.

The suspects were convicted on a three count charge bothering on piracy in contravention of the provisions of Section 3, 10 and 12 of the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act 2019.

The acused include Frank Abaka, Jude Eberagha, Shina Alolo, Joshua Iwiki, David Akinseye, Ahmed Toyin, Shobajo Saheed, Adeola Philip, Mathew Masi and Bright Agbedeyi.

Delivering the judgment, the trial judge, Justice Ayokunle Faji, said that piracy was an embarrassment to the nation and had impacted the economy negatively.

The court also stated that punishment for this act must be proportionate to the offense committed by the convicts to serve as deterrence to others.

The lead counsel, Mr. Labaran Magaji, in his submission said that the verdict would send a strong warning to other criminal elements that Nigeria has zero-tolerance for maritime.

He added that national institutions like the Nigerian Navy, prosecuting agencies, and security agencies were ready to counter criminal activities using the judicial and lawful channels.

Counsel to the acused, however, indicated readiness to appeal the judgment by insisting on the innocence of his clients.

The Nigerian Navy rescued 18 crew members on board a Chinese vessel, FV HAILUFENG II from pirates attack on 15th May, 2020, subsequent upon which the convicted persons were charged before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

