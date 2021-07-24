Buhari Donates 22 Cows to Security Agencies in Katsina

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday concluded an eight-day working visit to his home state, Katsina, with the donation of 22 cows to serving military personnel in the state before returning to Abuja.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a release, disclosed that the President before departing Katsina Friday donated 22 cows to military officers serving in Katsina and Daura areas of Katsina State.

He gave a breakdown of the beneficiaries of the cows to include five cows each to the Brigade and Air Force bases in Katsina, the state capital and five each to the Battalion and the Air Force base in Daura while the soldiers on guard duty at the President’s residence in Daura were given two cows.

According to the release, President Buhari returned to Abuja by 5.40p.m., on Friday after eight days working visit to Katsina, spending the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in his country home in Daura.

During the visit, the President inaugurated Zobe Regional Water project, which will provide 50 million litres of water to the state, and the first NALDA Integrated Farm Estate that will create job opportunities for families, and equip many with modern farming techniques for crops and livestock.

He also inaugurated a 50km Dutsin-ma-Tsaskiya Road in Dutsin-ma Council.

On Sallah day, the President met with NYSC members serving in Daura, and gave them two cows, one million naira and 20 bags of rice.

President Buhari also hosted Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and some lawmakers, 12 APC governors, members of Katsina State House of Assembly and some top government officials including the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari and Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

