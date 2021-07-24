Awoniyi Sends Farewell Message to Liverpool

2013 U17 World Cup-winning striker Awoniyi has sent a farewell message to everyone associated with Liverpool after sealing a permanent transfer to Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin.

Awoniyi joined Liverpool in 2015 and was loaned out to a variety of European clubs due to a work permit obstacle that was finally sorted out this summer.

The 23-year-old had loan spells at FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Royal Excel Mouscron (twice), KAA Gent, Mainz 05 and Union Berlin.

Having impressed during a season-long loan spell at Union Berlin in 2020-2021, he was acquired on a permanent basis by the capital club three days ago.

Writing on Instagram, Awoniyi said : “Thanks to everyone @liverpoolfc , thanks for the time spent , truely challenging but inspiring and most importantly given the chance as professional football player 6 years ago”.

The Union Berlin number 14 added : “@1.fcunion happy to be here again and let the journey continues….

“Forever he’s and will always be the Greatest and the captain of every destiny even in all our imperfection.

Awoniyi was training with Liverpool’s first team in Austria before he was excused from camp to complete his move to Union Berlin.

