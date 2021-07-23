Workers Commend Fayemi for Releasing 10 Per cent IGR to LGs

Victor Ogunje

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has commended the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for approving the release of 10 percent of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) fund for local government areas in the state.

The state branch of NULGE made the commendation in a letter of appreciation to the governor, which was signed by its Secretary, Victor Adebayo, this week.

The union, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday by the chief press secretary to the governor, applauded Fayemi’s gesture, saying it would reposition local government administration in the state for excellent service delivery.

While noting that the gesture would in no small measure address the challenges of insufficient fund, the union said the approval had put an end to years of agitation for increased local government allocation.

While noting that the remittance was a legitimate obligation of the state government to the local government through the Joint Allocation Committee (JAC), the union said successive administrations didn’t accord it a priority.

It, however, said the governor’s bold steps at granting the approval did not come to members of the union as a surprise in view of the governor’s record as a notable apostle of the rule of law and good governance.

The union recalled that Fayemi during his first term in office also allocated the same percentage of the state IGR to local government areas.

The group in a letter said: “Our union is appreciative of the kind gesture of the governor, as it has in no small measure addressed the challenges of insufficiency of funds for service delivery in the local government areas.

“We want to thank him for this wonderful gesture, and also use this opportunity to further pledge our unflinching support to the successful conduct of affairs in your progressive administration. We pray that the Almighty that granted the governor the grace to start well will also aid him to end gloriously.”

