Woman Arraigned for Allegedly Giving Police False Information on Ohakim

Alex Enumah

A Nigerian woman, Chinyere Igwegbe, was yesterday arraigned before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court for allegedly giving false information to the Nigeria Police Force on former Governor of Imo State, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, and one Chinedu Okpareke.

She was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, intimidation, defamation of character, attempted kidnapping, and threat to life.

The offence is punishable under Section 140 of the Penal Code Laws of Northern Nigeria.

However, she pleaded not guilty to the charges, and her lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Obasi-Nweze, accordingly moved for her bail application.

Obasi-Nweze informed the court that the same matter for which the defendant was just arraigned is before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The defence lawyer disclosed to the trial Judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, that the Federal High Court has already fixed the ruling for September in an application by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) seeking to take over the case.

He explained that the defendant is the nominal complainant at the Federal High Court, adding that the police have no right to take over a matter that has already been taken over by the office of the AGF.

Obasi-Nweze, however, urged the court to admit his client to bail because the alleged offences are bailable.

While reacting, the prosecution counsel, Mrs. R. F Dimka, who did not oppose the bail application on the ground that it is at the court’s discretion, urged the court to attach stringent conditions to the bail so as to ensure the defendant attend to her trial.

She alleged that the defendant had refused to honour several police invitations to her during investigations and that a warrant of arrest was secured before she was able to appear in court for arraignment yesterday.

In a short ruling, Justice Halilu held that the offences for which the defendant was arraigned are bailable and subsequently admitted her to bail with two sureties, who must be residents of Abuja.

The two sureties, the Judge held, must have a regular income and shall continue to produce the defendant in court for her trial until judgment is delivered.

Justice Halilu, however, ordered the defendant to deposit her international passports with the court, and can only travel out of the country with the permission of the court.

The matter was then adjourned till October 28, 2021, for trial.

