TRIBUTE TO B.O. BENSON

What I can decipher here is that we are all strangers as we all have

appointed flight

time with Him just as Uncle B. O. Benson has taken his own turn! Whether it was too soon

or not is immaterial now.

And what is most vital now is how do we wish to be remembered

just like Chief B. O. Benson, SAN is being celebrated and remembered with showers of encomiums from the priest at his Church funeral for his good works to

Methodist Church Ikorodu and the rest towards a better society.

Chief B. O. Benson was not only an Icon, a rare gem, bundle of talent and a genius as well with the way he does things and achieved them. I use to like his mannerisms, his Queens English

and a good

conversationalist at that. Yes, a good attorney must be good one with

glittering advocacy! He was head of Chamber – Otunba T. O. S. Benson & Co, an

old law firm

in West Africa in 1959 and retires in 1984 to start his own law firm

and other positive

engagements. According to Apata Olumide, National

President of

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief B. O. Benson made an history in NBA for being

Secretary-General and later emerging as President of the Nigerian Bar

Association. His legacy will be more felt if his struggle for Ikorodu to produce governor of Lagos

State becomes a reality. May the good Lord continue to grant the

family the fortitude to

bear the loss.

Anozie Emeka,

former Private Legal Secretary in T. O. S. Benson & Co, Lagos

