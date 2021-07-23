TRIBUTE TO B.O. BENSON

What I can decipher here is that we are all strangers as we all have
appointed flight
time with Him just as Uncle B. O. Benson has taken his own turn! Whether it was too soon
or not is immaterial now.
And what is most vital now is how do we wish to be remembered
just like Chief B. O. Benson, SAN is being celebrated and remembered with showers of encomiums from the priest at his Church funeral for his good works to
Methodist Church Ikorodu and the rest towards a better society.
Chief B. O. Benson was not only an Icon, a rare gem, bundle of talent and a genius as well with the way he does things and achieved them. I use to like his mannerisms, his Queens English
and a good
conversationalist at that. Yes, a good attorney must be good one with
glittering advocacy! He was head of Chamber – Otunba T. O. S. Benson & Co, an
old law firm
in West Africa in 1959 and retires in 1984 to start his own law firm
and other positive
engagements. According to Apata Olumide, National
President of
Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief B. O. Benson made an history in NBA for being
Secretary-General and later emerging as President of the Nigerian Bar
Association. His legacy will be more felt if his struggle for Ikorodu to produce governor of Lagos
State becomes a reality. May the good Lord continue to grant the
family the fortitude to
bear the loss.
Anozie Emeka,
former Private Legal Secretary in T. O. S. Benson & Co, Lagos