Special Tribute for Sound Sultan to Hold Tomorrow

Vanessa Obioha

A special tribute to the late musician Sound Sultan will take place tomorrow Saturday, July 24, at Terra Kulture, Lagos.

Organised by the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive), in collaboration with The Fasasi family, friends, colleagues and fans of Sound Sultan, the event will celebrate the extraordinary talent of Sound Sultan whose notable contributions are evident in music, film, basketball and creative art. Tribute events organised by friends of the beloved icon will also be hosted simultaneously in London, New York and Atlanta.

There will also be music, poetry, dance, comedy and talk, in honour and celebration of the deceased.

“Sound Sultan was one of the earliest and most consistent supporters of the NECLive mission – both as a conference participant and as a leading contributor to the development of Nigeria’s entertainment and creative sectors,” said CEO, ID Africa, Femi Falodun.

Founder, Now Muzik and Chairman of the Organising Committee, Efe Omorogbe also indicated that the event is set to remind the world of the social impact of Sound Sultan.

Born Olanrewaju Fasasi, Sound Sultan died of Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma on July 11. He was aged 44.

