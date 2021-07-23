Security Operatives Foil Attack on YobeTown

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

An attempt to infiltrate of Geidam, one of the major towns in Yobe State, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists has been foiled by security operatives.

Residents of the town told THISDAY that the military and other security agents in the town pushed the terrorists back last Wednesday during the failed attempted infiltration.

They claimed the criminal elements were overpowered and had to retreat in the night.

Confirming the attack in a statement yesterday, the Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni, commended the Nigerian army and other security operatives in Geidam for the uncommon bravery in confronting and repelling an attempt to attack the town.

Buni, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mallam Mamman Mohammed, saluted the commanding officer who mobilised his men in Geidam to confront the enemy outside the town.

He said: “It is heart-warming that, although the enemy withdrew, the soldiers gallantly pursued them and cleared an ambush mounted on their way.

“The government and the people of Yobe State appreciate this act of bravery to secure the general area and allow the people of Geidam to continue celebrating the Sallah festival peacefully.”

The governor said such proactive measures would check the wanton attacks on innocent communities.

He told the military and other security agencies that: “You have done us proud; the government and people of the state will continue to support you.”

Buni, however, called on the people to always volunteer useful and timely information to the security operatives to enhance proactive measures against such attacks.

