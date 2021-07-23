PFN President Dedicates Church Branch in US

The President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and founder, The Sword of The Spirit Ministries International with headquarters located in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, last weekend, dedicated a new building for the church in Glen Burnie, Maryland, US. The man of God seized the occasion of the dedication, which coincided with the church’s 2021 North America Holy Ghost Convention, to enjoin Nigerians in the diaspora to lend their hands to ensure that Nigeria does not become a failed state, urging that no matter how long Nigerians live abroad, there is no substitute for their home country.

He however acknowledged that Nigeria and Nigerians are going through trying times with the activities of bandits, killer herdsmen, general insecurity, corruption, and economic hardship, but assured the people that “we can come out of the woods if we all sincerely pursue equity and justice”.

Oke, who is also the presiding Bishop of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, advised Nigerians living abroad to develop positive attitude about the nation.

Addressing the congregation drawn from across the US in his sermon titled ‘Abundant Rain’, the renowned cleric who is currently in the United States of America for the annual convention of his ministry in America and Canada, said, “The truth of the matter is that there’s no place like home.

“In this wise, I want to implore all Nigerians living in other countries of the world, to develop a positive disposition towards Nigeria.

“Unless we all see the country as our common heritage and a project that must not fail, we will continue to move in the abyss of hopelessness and by so doing, ruining the future of generations yet unborn”.

He said though Nigeria is currently at crossroads and going through some challenges that bother on insecurity and economic hardship, among others, the situation, he maintained, was not irredeemable.

According to the PFN President, with sincerity of purpose and the fear of God, especially on the part of the country’s leaders, the nation would be bailed out of the doldrums it has found itself.

“There’s no doubt, Nigeria and Nigerians are going through some difficult moments occasioned by banditry, killer herdsmen, general insecurity, corruption and untold economic hardship, we can come out of the woods if we all sincerely pursue equity and justice” he stressed.

He commended the presiding pastor of the US branch, Pastor Segun Lana for actualising the church project, saying “What we are doing today is major.

“We are raising a house of prayer where people will come, pray and God will answer. It is for the blessing of mankind worldwide. We dedicate this sanctuary and declare it open for worship in the presence of God”.

While appealing to the government to evolve solutions that could cushion the effect of the challenges the country is facing, the Bishop urged Nigerians in the diaspora to always commit the nation in their prayers for it to overcome the myriad of problems confronting it.

