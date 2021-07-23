Nigeria Int’l Book Fair Berths in Victoria Island

Yinka Olatunbosun

The 20th edition of the Nigeria International Book Fair (NIBF) tagged ‘The Hybrid Experience’ is set to change tradition as its venue this year is the prestigious Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The fair had been held in University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba for about two decades. In order to upscale the fair in tangent with the COVID-19 protocols, the organisers are breaking the boundaries to attract wider audience while providing better security, cleaner venue and access to conveniences starting from Monday, July 26.

With the theme ‘Awakening the Giant in Women: For the Growth of the Book Ecosystem,’ the international conference which holds on July 27 will be chaired by the women rights’ activist and Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi.

The next day of the fair will be marked by Mathematics and Spelling Bee Competition, UN SDG Book Club’s presentation and discussion; librarians’ workshop, publishers’ seminar and book reading.

At a recent press briefing held in Lagos last week, the Chairman, Nigerian Book Fair Trust (NBTF), Gbadega Adedapo described NIBF as the second-largest international book fair in Africa which is organized in collaboration with stakeholders in the book ecosystem.

“The programmes for the book fair have been carefully put together to harmonise the interest of women, discuss the strategies to empower women in the book value chain for the benefits of all and sundry. It is believed that Africa would take a cue from facts, opinions and working strategies that would be shared at the event,’’ he declared.

Meanwhile, the keynote speaker for the international conference is the President of the International Publishers Association, Geneva, Switzerland, Shiekha Bodour Al-Qasimi. The special guest of honour is the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila while the Executive Governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the Chief Host for the conference and event. Also, the official tour of the exhibition stands will be conducted by the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

The latest book by the Secretary General of Pan African Writers Association (PAWA), Dr. Wale Okediran will be launched at the book fair. The book titled ‘Madagali’ which was published by Evans Publishers Pl is set in North-east Nigeria. It x-rays the pathetic nature of Nigeria’s current war against insurgency. The book will be reviewed by Prof. Kayode Soremekun.

The book fair which runs till Thurs July 29 is organized in collaboration with Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA), Booksellers Association of Nigeria (BAN), Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Nigerian Library Association (NLA), Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigerian (CIPPON), Reproduction Right Society of Nigeria (REPRONIG) and National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

