Local Govt Elections: Lagos Restricts Movement

UK Envoy calls for peaceful polls

Segun James

The Lagos State Government has announced restriction of movement across the state between the hours of 8a.m and 3p.m on Saturday, July 24, 2021 to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) conduct a hitch-free elections into positions of Chairmen and Councillors in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, “The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security.”

He, however, urged “all eligible voters to participate in the elections, which require the cooperation of all residents.”

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom (UK) Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, has called for a peaceful and credible electoral process in elections.

The UK Deputy High Commissioner, was quoted in a statement to have spoke with the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairman, Alhaji Babatunde Alade Balogun and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Chairman, Deji Doherty, on Wednesday 21 July about the importance of a free, fair, credible and peaceful elections process.

He said: “I’d like to encourage all parties to ensure that the electoral process of the local government elections on Saturday 24 July 2021 in Lagos is both peaceful and credible. Everyone who has registered should be able to vote, and all votes should count. The process must be seen to be free and fair. Ahead of 2023 elections the UK has continued to offer a broad range of support to Nigeria’s democratic process, and support for civil society monitoring, working with organisations such as YIAGA Africa, which champions the Not Too Young to Run movement in Nigeria. We hope to see more young people participate, and constitutional amendments that can make it easier for women to get involved in politics and to vote.”

