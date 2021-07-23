Kayode Kasum’s ‘Dwindle’ Satirises Social Vices

Vanessa Obioha

The saying ‘two heads are better than one’ holds for Kayode Kasum in his latest film ‘Dwindle’, which debuted in cinemas recently.

To help bring his concept to life, he collaborated with Dare Olaitan who he met in Paris at the Nollywood Week Film Festival, two years ago. Though they shared the directorial credit, it is not the first time they are working together. However, what made ‘Dwindle’ peculiar according to Kasum is “the existing chemistry between us and how we made this fantastic, funny, rollercoaster film.”

The concept and title of the film were inspired by a play on the word ‘Dwindle’. It was used colloquially to reference an overwhelmed crew member on set at Film Trybe Media, where Kasum is a creative director. The crime-comedy which runs for over one hour reflected the hustling spirit of the average Nigerian to make ends meet against all odds

In a series of unfortunate events, two unlikely friends, Chinedu (Jidekene Achufusi) and Buta (Broda Shaggi), conned their way out of securing a car to start a ride-hailing service. As though destined for failure, they inadvertently kidnapped the governor of the state, leading all parties involved in the ever-evolving kidnap saga to enter a rat race.

‘Dwindle’ touched on the sensitive topic of insecurity and kidnapping, which has, in recent times, plagued Nigerian communities. Funny, lighthearted, it presented these pressing societal issues in a relatable manner that elicited a chuckle or two; however, it is not void of plot holes typical of comedy films but does an excellent job at coupling together a grand, satisfying finish that had the audience at the Watch Party give a standing ovation.

The film featured Funke Akindele-Bello, Timini Egbuson, Bisola Aiyeola, Lateef Adedimeji, Efa Iwara, and Gregory Ojefua.

