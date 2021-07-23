His Kingdom is Finally Here

Vanessa Obioha

For a very long while, Kingdom Kroseide was eager to prove to the world that he could sing. Not a few doubted his singing capabilities and almost laughed at him when he told them he taught music. With this mindset, he went into Nigerian Idol season six, determined to show the world that music was his passion.

His dream turned to reality when he was crowned the winner of the sixth season. Kroseide, a Bayelsan walked away with N50 million worth of prizes.

The accolades have been pouring in since then, and he is still basking at the moment he was announced the winner of the show.

“I keep reminding myself that Kingdom you won Nigerian Idol. It’s more like a driving force and an unforgettable moment.”

The winning song for Kroseide was ‘One Hit’ which he performed with renowned musician Cobhams Asuquo. The performance put him ahead of Francis Atela who dueted with The Voice runner-up, Chike.

Though Atela rendered a lighthearted, enjoyable performance, the minute Kingdom picked up his mic to perform, a real-time poll kicked off in the small crowd backstage that watched the show on an expansive screen, with most of them projecting a win for Kingdom. Kingdom’s song choice allowed him to display his best vocal capabilities, leaving no stones unturned.

Although he was focused on winning, Kroseide, like Atela found a family in the competition.

“Akunna was a close friend and Atela was like a brother,” he said.

“I came to the competition with a mindset to win,” said Atela. “But I ended up making friends. I met very kind and talented people in this journey that we all felt like a family.”

With this win, Kroseide who fell in love with music at a young age is ready to show the world his Kingdom sounds.

“I can’t wait to start working on my EP. To hear what people think of my sounds. It is paramount to me now. A friend called and suggested I travel to Dubai or Seychelles but that’s not what’s exciting me now. I can’t wait to go into the studio, hibernate myself from the general public and create something. That’s my number one goal. Everybody’s eyes are on Kingdom. So I’m looking forward to working with the best producer now to be able to bring Kingdom sounds.”

