Gombe Governor Presents 11 Utility Vehicles to LG Chairmen

By Segun Awofadeji

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday presented brand new GAC Sedan ( Saloon) utility vehicles to the 11 Local Government Councils Chairmen in the State.

While performing the ceremony at the Government House, Gombe, Yahaya said the decision to procure the vehicles was necessary to enable the local government helmsmen function in their official duties.

The governor charged them to make judicious use of the cars, adding that with the vehicles, they will be able to reach all areas under their supervision and operate more efficiently.

Yahaya restated his administration’s commitment to support local governments in the state to serve the people better, especially those at the grassroots.

“I am highly happy and very impressed with the quality of these brand new vehicles meant for use as utility vehicles by our local government Chairmen. Over time since we came in, we realized that the Chairmen were finding it very difficult in terms of mobility and we were equally finding it difficult to coordinate the operation of the local governments because of the challenges they have with regards to transportation”.

“It is in this regards that the ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs requested and obtained approval for the provision of the utility vehicles for the Chairmen and this is why this vehicles have been procured for them, So I congratulate you on this”.

“Let me remind all the people that we started with buying utility vehicles for the primary health care development agency. So all heads of primary health care in the local government were given 4×4 pickups so that they will coordinate their jobs and do the proper things and that’s already yielding results.

“As at today all our wards, a hundred and fourteen of them, have at least one functional primary health care centre spread across the state that is being coordinated and management. So I should expect the Chairmen too to do same so that we have a very functional and well coordinated service delivery that will help the state to move forward,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo, who presented the vehicles to the governor for his inspection and onward presentation to the beneficiaries, attested to the quality and durability of the vehicles.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Chairman of Gombe Local Government Council, Alhaji Aliyu Usman Haruna, who is also the Chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Gombe State, appreciated the governor for the gesture and promised to use them for the purpose they were meant for.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

