FG to Reposition Federal Housing Scheme

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has initiated actions to reposition the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) Programme so as to make life more meaningful and comfortable for the people.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this yesterday during the inauguration and handing over of erosion, flood control and road improvement works at Amal Pepple Public Servants ‘ Housing Estate , Lugbe, Abuja.

She said that critical infrastructure is to be constructed in estates occupied by civil servants under the FISH programme.

She disclosed that an Inter-Ministerial Implementation Committee on FISH had been resuscitated to give teeth to the federal government’s intervention efforts.

The committee is to co-opt respective member institutions of the committee in the provision of infrastructure and amenities such as roads, water supply and lighting.

The Head of Service explained that the objective of federal government’s intervention was to make houses inhabited by civil servants comfortable and conducive so as enable them to be more committed to their duties and be more productive.

She appealed to Nigerians to take ownership of the intervention projects and ensure their proper maintenance.

She said the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration through the Ecological Fund Office would go a long way in mitigating the dangers commonly associated with erosion and perennial flooding such as loss of lives and properties.

She commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal, other officials and project handlers for their perseverance in ensuring the timely and speedy completion of the projects.

