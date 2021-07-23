Buhari: We Will Increase Budgetary Allocation to Education

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration would increase in budgetary allocation to the education sector, which remained the top priority of his administration.

Buhari, in a release that was issued yesterday by his Spokesman, Mr. Garba Shehu, said that improving the quality of education would continue to be his administration’s priority.

He gave the assurance while receiving the proprietress, principal and students of a private school, Premier Pacesetters School (PPS), Daura, at his house.

He said: “We will allocate an increasing share of resources to improve learning in the country in our effort to reform the educational sector.”

The President, who interacted with some of the children, emphasised the importance of character, in addition to learning, urging them not to lose sight of the aspirations of the country.

The Proprietress of the PPS, Mrs. Celine Friday, conveyed to the President the Sallah greetings of staff and students of the institution and commended the special attention given to education by the Buhari administration.

She used the forum to appeal for federal government’s assistance to private schools in rural communities.

