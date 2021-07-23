Arms Control Centre Not Recruiting, ONSA Warns

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) Friday warned applicants against fraudulent inducement for illegal recruitment into the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

A statement by the Head of Communications, Office of the National Security Adviser, Z.M. Usman, said the newly established NCCSALW was not recruiting and had not engaged the services of any recruitment agent for same purpose.

He said the purported recruitment websites linked to the centre were fake and urged job seekers to disregard them.

It said no government agency would demand payment for any job offer.

“The attention of the Management of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has been drawn to the activities of some fraudsters involved in illegal recruitment, fraudulent inducement and operation of fake websites targeted at unsuspecting members of the public.

“The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons is currently not recruiting and has not engaged the services of any individual or recruitment agents to recruit on its behalf.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the information on recruitment circulating on social media is fake and did not emanate from the centre. Consequently, job seekers are advised to disregard same”, it said.

“The public should also be informed that no government agency will demand for and receive payment for any employment.

“The NCCSALW by this notice hereby advises the general public to be wary of these fraudulent activities”, it said.

